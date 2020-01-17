There is a letter in his bag for you — an invitation to take part in three workshops at the National Hispanic Cultural Center relating to Opera Southwest’s February staging of Il Postino (The Postman) by composer Daniel Catán. The first session focuses on the story’s transformation from a Spanish-language novel to an Italian-language feature film to an opera that’s sung in Spanish with English supertitles. The second is an in-depth look at the music, while the third takes place onstage with members of the cast and focuses on the production itself. The “Inside Opera” workshops are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through Feb. 4, at NHCC, 1701 Fourth St. SW, Albuquerque. Admission is free; for more information or to register, call 505-246-2261 or visit nhccnm.org.
