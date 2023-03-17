Viva Vivaldi

An all-Vivaldi program on Tuesday, March 21, gives Santa Feans a rare chance to hear acclaimed early-music specialists the Jupiter Ensemble, a young collective founded in 2018 by Thomas Dunford (now age 35) and populated by performers of the same generation.
The program comes mostly from the group’s first two CDs; reviewing a very similar concert in March 2022, The New York Times praised mezzo-soprano Lea Desandre for her “clarinet-mellow voice” with its “melting silkiness” and said that lutenist Dunford “wove a subtle but clear, golden filament of sound” with his lute.
The instrumental music to be performed here consists of two lute concertos, a cello concerto, and the “Winter” movement from The Four Seasons. The vocal music comes from a sacred cantata, a Psalm setting, and four operas. Included in the latter are two virtuoso arias from the recently rediscovered Ercole su’l Termondonte (Hercules in Thermodon), in which Hercules must capture the sword of the Amazon Queen Antiope to atone for having killed his own children.
The opera premiered in 1723, a time when women were forbidden to appear onstage in Rome, so the original cast consisted of seven castrati (!) and one tenor; Desandre’s arias are those of the title character.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W. Palace Ave., $35-$115, 505-984-8759, performancesantafe.org