Two for the price of none

Two for the price of one
A New Mexico women’s duet, Las Flores del Valle, is performing a free virtual concert from the Albuquerque Museum in tandem with the traveling exhibit Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism, where it takes place. Carol Vigil and Leila Flores-Dueñas take their inspiration from the many hermanas duos whose smooth harmonies became popular in the 1950s and ’60s and continue to influence contemporary Mexican and Southwestern music. Las Flores del Valle’s mission is to help preserve cultural traditions such as the corridos (songs that tell a story) and raise awareness of women’s roles in borderland music. Stream the concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18. It’s free with a donation option. ampconcerts.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.