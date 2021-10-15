Tight as a drum

The career of jazz drummer Albert “Tootie” Heath, the sole surviving member of the talented jazz family The Heath Brothers, spans more than 60 years.
Heath is the brother of double bass player Percy Heath and tenor saxophonist Jimmy Heath, and he’s appeared on nearly 100 albums since first recording with John Coltrane for the 1957 release Coltrane.
A recipient of the 2021 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award, Heath played among some of the genre’s most influential artists, including Sonny Rollins, Nina Simone, and Herbie Hancock.
The Santa Fe Music Collective (santafemusiccollective.org) presents Heath in concert with his trio, which features Bob Fox on piano, Colin Deuble on bass, and his renowned drum ensemble The Whole Drum Truth.
The concert is at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at SITE Santa Fe (1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199, sitesantafe.org). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 ($25 for Santa Fe Music Collective and SITE members) and can be purchased at tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/380813 or at the door.
Face masks are required.
