THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED
In 2017, the New York Philharmonic’s four principal string players set up shop as a part-time quartet and appeared at the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival in 2018. Now the ensemble is back under the Lensic Presents banner, offering three substantial pieces, including Mozart’s G-major Quartet (K.387), his first truly great work in the form, and Ravel’s only string quartet. The group’s most intriguing choice is Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 9. It’s more optimistic in tone than most of his works, thanks to a thaw in his icy relationship with the Soviet government and its dedication to his much younger third wife, whom he’d married two years earlier. See the New York Philharmonic String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St. Tickets are $29-$55; 505-988-1234 or lensic.org.
