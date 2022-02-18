The Ten Tenors serenade Albuquerque

People either love tenors or hate them; few are on the fence about the showiest male voice type.
In 1995, several who were finishing their university studies in Brisbane, Australia, figured that if one tenor was good and The Three Tenors (Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo, and José Carreras) even better, 10 should be unbeatable, especially with some show-biz razzle dazzle and goofy jokes added to the mix. They were on to something. More than 2,000 concerts later, the group’s current iteration is headed to Popejoy Hall on its “Love Is in the Air” tour, featuring feel-good love songs, wedding first-dance classics, and a popular aria or two on the timeless subject.
8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, Popejoy Hall, 203 Cornell Dr., Albuquerque; $25-$79; 505-925-5858, popejoypresents.com. Patrons must wear masks, and either be fully vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.
