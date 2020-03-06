The soundtrack to your nostalgia

Neo-retro ’80s music revivals show no signs of stopping at Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return, where the exhibit’s concert area looks like Max Headroom’s fever dream. The Generationals embody the genre: Max Hellman of Riff Magazine writes that on 2019’s Reader as Detective, “Generationals’ material recalls every ’80s movie’s opening song, but they have much more going for them than vying for a spot on the Stranger Things soundtrack.” The Generationals bring their ironically danceable downbeat pop-synth to Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle) at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. Tickets to the 18+ show are $15; 505-395-6369, sfevents.meowwolf.com

