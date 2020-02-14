Singing was a normal part of daily life for Dublin-born musician Michael Black. Growing up as a member of a musical family, hooleys (Irish get-togethers, often with traditional song and dance) were regular occurrences. From the time he was a teenager, he had an insatiable love for traditional instruments like the mandolin. Black (pictured above) became proficient in several instruments, including the guitar and banjo. Now he has a solo career. He also plays with his brothers, as the Black Brothers. And when the rest of the family gets together they become The Black Family (no surprise there). Black’s live performances have introduced the world to an eclectic mix of Dublin street songs, music hall songs, and ballads from Irish, English, and Scottish traditions. Eamonn Flynn, also born in Dublin, played a Hammond organ and piano on the soundtrack for the movie The Commitments and has made regular appearances with The Black Brothers. He joins Black for a 7:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Gig Performance Space (1808 Second St., Suite L). Tickets are $22, available at gigsantafe.com or at the door.
Random Acts
The sounds of Dublin: Michael Black and Eamonn Flynn
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
