An ear-pleasing contemporary opera? It’s not an oxymoron, at least when it comes to Il Postino (The Postman), Daniel Catán’s close adaptation of the 1994 hit Italian film. The opera possessed “real melodies — melodies with musical shapeliness, a capacity to soar and the potential to move the listener,” wrote The New York Times in 2010. Opera Southwest presents Las Cruces native Alex Richardson as the postman, and Cecilia Violetta López as the barmaid he romances aided by poet Pablo Neruda, performed by Raul Melo. 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7; National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW, Albuquerque. $19-$99, $15 for those under age 30; 505-243-0591, operasouthwest.org.
