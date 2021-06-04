Ozomatli

Los Angeles-based Latin fusion band Ozomatli always gets a warm reception in New Mexico and for good reason. They have danceable, eclectic rhythms. Their politically charged lyrics highlight Latino life and culture, workers' rights, and promote global unity. And they possess a genre-bending fusion of hip-hop, Jamaican dancehall, funk, and salsa, making their shows a rollicking good time. Founded in 1995, the group has produced eight studio albums and commands legions of fans. Stream a live virtual performance by Ozomatli at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, as part of the 2021 Los Alamos Summer Concert Series (losalamossummerconcertseries.com). The event is free. The streaming link is available at losalamossummerconcertseries.com/jun-4-ozomatli

