The animals will thank you: Dana Cooper

Dana Cooper

Singer-songwriter Dana Cooper is a regular on the folk-festival circuit, playing in Kerrville, Belfast, Napa Valley, and Copenhagen, among other locales. He began making a name for himself with a self-titled release in 1973. His 2017 album, Incendiary Kid, delves into love, the weight of daily life and our need for connection, and concerns about corporate greed. Cooper plays a fundraiser for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Tumbleroot Brewery (2719 Agua Fría St.). Stephanie Hatfield opens and the event includes a pop-up artist market. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 at the door; 505-780-5730, tumblerootbrewery anddistillery.com

