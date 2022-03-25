Super continental

First formed in band member William Keegan’s Santa Clarita, California, bedroom in 2009 when the trio were students together at the California Institute of the Arts, Together Pangea went on to release five studio albums.
The Los Angeles-based garage-punk band, known for their rowdy live performances, released their debut album, Jelly Jam, in 2010 on the label Lost Sound Tapes. They’ve since shared the stage with Black Lips and The Replacements. Their latest release, 2021’s Dye (Nettwerk Records), contains elements of power-pop garage rock and raw grunge.
Together Pangea — Keegan, Danny Bengston, and Erik Jimenez — headline a show at Launchpad, which includes performances by Sad Park and Death Lens, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 28. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at launchpadrocks.com. Launchpad, 618 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-764-8887
