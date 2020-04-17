The inclusive music and art organization IndigenousWays hosts Saturday concerts and Wednesday wisdom circles throughout April, offering participants around the world a chance to connect and share knowledge. In the concert series, international touring artist Wade Fernandez, from the Menominee Nation Reservation in Wisconsin, performs at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, and singer/songwriter Tret Fure plays at 6 p.m. on April 25. For the wisdom circles, Don Coyhis of the Mohican Nation speaks about healing from alcoholism and intergenerational trauma at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, and Ora Barlow-Tukaki talks about Maori land conservation at 5:45 p.m. on April 29. The virtual events are free of charge; indigenousways.org

