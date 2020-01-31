Southern Italian musical paradise: Newpoli

Newpoli

Opened a few years ago, Paradiso (903 Early St.) is a performance space that has gained momentum in the past few months with evenings of ecstatic dance, as well as classes in yoga and movement. World music has a home in this intimate setting, where audience members dance, trance out, and get in touch with — or float away from — their physical selves. Newpoli appears there on Friday, Jan. 31, with their globally influenced Italian folk music. New York Music Daily calls them “as dynamic a jamband as they are a dance band.” The all-ages show starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22–$27; 505-886-1251, holdmyticket.com

