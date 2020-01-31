Southern Italian musical paradise: Newpoli

Opened a few years ago, Paradiso (903 Early St.) is a performance space that has gained momentum in the past few months with evenings of ecstatic dance, as well as classes in yoga and movement. World music has a home in this intimate setting, where audience members dance, trance out, and get in touch with — or float away from — their physical selves. Newpoli appears there on Friday, Jan. 31, with their globally influenced Italian folk music. New York Music Daily calls them “as dynamic a jamband as they are a dance band.” The all-ages show starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22–$27; 505-886-1251, holdmyticket.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.