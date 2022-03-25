Sound sector

In 2009, four high school friends from the small town of Lititz, Pennsylvania — Rob Grote, Mark Larson, Connor Jacobus, and Braden Lawrence — formed The Districts with an eye toward making music that’s cathartic, offering a sense of hope in dark times.
Now a trio consisting of Grote on vocals and guitar, Lawrence on drums, and Pat Cassidy on guitar, The Districts are on tour in support of their new release, 2022’s Great American Painting (Fat Possum Records). The emotionally-charged new album (the band’s fifth) takes on gentrification, capitalism, and gun violence and is infused with an explosive indie-rock and post-punk sound. Created at the legendary studio Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, Great American Painting is informed by the two months that Grote spent in a cabin in Washington state, where much of the material was written, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Districts appear live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, with guest acts Francis of Delirium and Vanillaroma. Tickets are $16 (available at tickets.meowwolf.com/events/santa-fe/the-districts). Use of masks is encouraged and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369, meowwolf.com
