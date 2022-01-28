Soul sisters

In two decades spent traveling the world, Rising Appalachia merged global music with their southern roots. Founded by sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith, the band’s primary instruments are their voices, although they’re also accomplished instrumentalists.
The two grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and were sent to fiddle camps in the Southeast by parents devoted to the study and practice of Appalachian music. Their first album was intended as an art project. When all 500 CDs sold, the band considered music as a full-time career which they’ve merged with advocacy for social and racial justice, environmental justice, and Indigenous rights. After a 10-month separation, the sisters reunited in 2020 to record their latest album, The Lost Mystique of Being in the Know (2021), before heading out on tour.
AMP Concerts presents Rising Appalachia in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $30-$35 (available at tickets.lensic.org/7839/7842 or at the Lensic box office). Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required. Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org
