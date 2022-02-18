Songs of Love benefit aspiring musicians of color

Born and raised in Southern New Mexico, Nacha Mendez learned traditional Ranchera canción from her grandmother and performed with her cousins, the Black Brothers, sons of ex-Mothers of Invention drummer Jimmy Carl Black, in border towns near El Paso, Texas.
At New Mexico State University, she studied classical and electronic music, and continued her musical education in New York City, studying flamenco guitar with Manuel Granados of the Music Conservatory of Barcelona, Spain, before launching a successful career on the international stage. After winning the New Mexico Platinum Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, she determined to establish the Nacha Mendez Music Scholarship for New Mexican Girls of Color.
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, the Nacha Mendez Trio performs “Love Songs” at the historic San Miguel Chapel. The one-hour concert features Mendez on guitar and vocals, violinist Sitara Schauer, and percussionist Polly Tapia Ferber. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund, whose first recipients will be announced in April. Tickets are $20 and available at the door. Masks are required. Scholarship applications and links to donate to the scholarship fund are available at nachamendez .com/home. San Miguel Chapel, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-983-3974, sanmiguelchapel.org
