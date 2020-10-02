Suzanne Vega is queen of the story song. Among her most recognizable tunes are “Luka” (about an abused boy) and “Tom’s Diner” (an a capella observational piece about a rainy morning). She’s a folk singer of the cerebral variety who wrote and performed a musical stage play and an album of songs about the complicated life of author Carson McCullers. Vega plays songs from that album, Lover, Beloved: Songs from an Evening With Carson McCullers, as well as some of her greatest hits during “An Evening of New York Songs and Stories,” a live stream from Blue Note Jazz Club, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. $24; ampconcerts.org.
Solitude sings in the jazz club
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Bones to pick: Obscure items in the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum
- Keb' Mo' brings the blues. His kind.
- A toast to virtual wine tastings: Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta
- Radical elasticity: "Feminisms" at 516 ARTS
- Star Codes, Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
- Indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, curbside, delivery, and other restaurant options
- A 2020 skewerfest: Santa Fe Playhouse
- Through the looking glass: Caroline Leavitt's "With or Without You"
- Corigliano's cries: A composer in the spotlight
- The art of emotion: "Project Isolation"
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.