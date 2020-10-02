Solitude sings in the jazz club

Suzanne Vega

Suzanne Vega is queen of the story song. Among her most recognizable tunes are “Luka” (about an abused boy) and “Tom’s Diner” (an a capella observational piece about a rainy morning). She’s a folk singer of the cerebral variety who wrote and performed a musical stage play and an album of songs about the complicated life of author Carson McCullers. Vega plays songs from that album, Lover, Beloved: Songs from an Evening With Carson McCullers, as well as some of her greatest hits during “An Evening of New York Songs and Stories,” a live stream from Blue Note Jazz Club, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. $24; ampconcerts.org

