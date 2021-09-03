Soaring into sound: trumpeter Chris Botti

Master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti’s career includes an array of performances with major singers, including Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, and Yo-Yo Ma. One of the most sought-after trumpeters on the contemporary scene, he’s built a reputation for transcending musical boundaries.
Botti committed himself to the trumpet at 9 years old, after hearing the music of Miles Davis. His studio album Impressions (2012) peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Album chart and earned him a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album in 2013.
Known for his expressive, soaring sound, Botti’s established himself as an innovative instrumentalist. He appears at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9. Tickets for this New Mexico Jazz Festival event are $60-$120.
Masks and proof of vaccination are required. tickets.lensic.org/events
