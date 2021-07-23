Slavic string quartets at high noon

The Miami String Quartet

 Photo by Paul Smutko and Jay Pearson

The first string quartet program of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival’s 2021 season takes place at 12 noon on Thursday, July 29, at St. Francis Auditorium, when the Miami String Quartet plays works by the contemporary Latvian composer Pˉeteris Vasks and by Antonín Dvořák. Vasks’ String Quartet No. 3 reflects the composer’s experience when his homeland’s existence was threatened during the turmoil after the breakup of the Soviet Union. The String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 51, was the first of Dvořák's quartets to achieve widespread recognition. Its nature reflects the wish of the quartet that commissioned it: a piece “in the Slavic style.” The festival’s midday performances on Tuesdays and Thursdays offer great value, with substantive programs that are about an hour long with ticket prices of $35 and $45. 505-982-1890, santafechambermusic.com

