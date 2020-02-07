Siren song: Jazz singer Alicia Olatuja

Mezzo-soprano Alicia Olatuja was thrust into the national spotlight when she performed with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir at President Obama’s second inauguration in 2013. Shortly thereafter, she released her first solo album, Timeless, with her own jazz ensemble. Born in St. Louis, Olatuja grew up immersed in the sounds of gospel, soul, jazz, and classical music. Trained as an opera singer, she’s capable of reaching the extremes of vocalizations, from near whispers to powerful wails, and she’s known for her regal and commanding stage presence, as well as her luscious voice. She performs at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.). Tickets range from $29 to $115; 505-988-1234, tickets.lensic.org.
