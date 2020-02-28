Agrippina was George Frideric Handel’s first great opera, and its serio-comic portrayal of scheming rulers, sexual politics, and the abuses of power has never been timelier. Sir David McVicar’s new-to-the-Metropolitan Opera production features a glittery cast, many of whom are familiar to Santa Fe Opera goers, including Joyce DiDonato in the title role, Brenda Rae as Poppea, Kate Lindsey as Nerone, and SFO music director Harry Bicket on the podium. The Met’s Live in HD broadcast series offers two screenings of it here, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St. Tickets are $15-$28, $15 for students, from 505-988-1234 or lensic.org.
Random Acts
Sex, power, and high notes
Mark Tiarks
