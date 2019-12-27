Set Yourself Free: Emancipator at Meow Wolf

Fall into the deep, spaced-out grooves of Emancipator’s hypnotic electronica at Meow Wolf and let the music free your mind and body. Following in the musical lineage of Sound Tribe and Bonobo, the Portland, Oregon-based EDM artist, also known as Douglas Appling, has been at it for more than a decade and continues to evolve his sound, which is ambient and atmospheric yet melodic. Electronica producer Koresma (Ryan Lindberg) will open the show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle); the event is for ages 21 and up. Call for ticket availability; $25 to $28; 505-395-6369, santafe .meowwolf.com.
