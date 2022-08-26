An afternoon of gospel music caps the annual Santa Fe Soul Festival (505-303-0335, sfsfest.org), which brings African American performing, visual, and other art forms to the Santa Fe community.
The weekend-long series of events includes a trunk show, lecture, and the performance, which features Toni Morgan, a former background singer for “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight. Since arriving in New Mexico in 2013, Morgan’s appeared live with local artists Jim Casey and Got Soul, Hillary Smith, Tracy Whitney, Joe Warner of Joe Daddy Blues, and others. Morgan performs with Just Us at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, in St. Francis Auditorium.
Joining Morgan and Just Us is Santa Fe Opera apprentice singer Joseph Parrish who appeared in this season’s SFO productions of The Barber of Seville, Falstaff, Tristan und Isolde, and M. Butterfly. A bass-baritone, Parrish studied at New York’s prestigious Juilliard School and has sung with the Asheville Lyric Opera, the Cincinnati Opera, and other companies.
Tickets ($15-$125) are available at sfsfest.org. The 1:30 p.m. lecture and trunk show (free to attend) takes place in advance of the concert on Saturday, Aug. 27, at First Presbyterian Church (208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544, fpcsantafe.org) with designer Brenda Winstead and featuring her Damali Collection of traditional African inspired fashions.
St. Francis Auditorium, New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5072, nmartmuseum.org