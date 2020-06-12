Hamlet is Shakespeare’s Mount Everest, his longest play at about 30,000 words and 4,000 lines, depending on the edition, with the title character delivering almost 40 percent of them. Canada’s Stratford Festival gave it a new staging in 2015, and Toronto’s Star gave the production four stars, its highest rating, describing it as “a rock-solid production that offers us every aspect of Shakespeare’s masterpiece with equal excellence.” Director Antoni Cimolino emphasized the earth-shattering changes that propelled a society into an unknowable future, a concept that should resonate now with renewed strength. It’s free online through June 25 at stratfordfestival .ca. Also available are Love’s Labour’s Lost (through Thursday, June 18), King John (to July 2), and The Adventures of Pericles (Thursday, June 18, to July 9).
Scaling Shakespeare's Everest: Stratford Festival online
Mark Tiarks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Dine in, takeout, curbside, and other restaurant options
- What we can't wait to eat
- Naked truth: The evolution of Philip Pearlstein's nudes
- Star Codes, June 5 to 11
- The experimental era
- Parsing "Showgirls": "You Don't Nomi"
- Ellsworth Kelly at Zane Bennett Contemporary Art
- Edward Gonzales at New Mexico Arts
- Takeout, curbside, delivery, and other restaurant options
- Rania Matar at Richard Levy Gallery
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.