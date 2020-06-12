Scaling Shakespeare's Everest
David Hou

Hamlet is Shakespeare’s Mount Everest, his longest play at about 30,000 words and 4,000 lines, depending on the edition, with the title character delivering almost 40 percent of them. Canada’s Stratford Festival gave it a new staging in 2015, and Toronto’s Star gave the production four stars, its highest rating, describing it as “a rock-solid production that offers us every aspect of Shakespeare’s masterpiece with equal excellence.” Director Antoni Cimolino emphasized the earth-shattering changes that propelled a society into an unknowable future, a concept that should resonate now with renewed strength. It’s free online through June 25 at stratfordfestival .ca. Also available are Love’s Labour’s Lost (through Thursday, June 18), King John (to July 2), and The Adventures of Pericles (Thursday, June 18, to July 9).

