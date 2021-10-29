Royal heartbreakers

Heartless Bastards lead singer Erika Wennerstrom  

 Aaron Conway

Trivia question: what was the name of Tom Petty’s backup band? If you answered “Heartless Bastards,” you’re wrong. But that mistake served as the inspiration for the name of an Ohio-bred and Texas-transplanted band.

Founded in Cincinnati in 2003 by frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom, Heartless Bastards has since released five critically acclaimed albums. A Beautiful Life, their first release since 2015’s Restless Ones, is a visceral mix of rock with elements of French pop, Celtic folk, space rock, symphonic pop, Disney scores, and post-punk.

Heartless Bastards appear live with Los Angeles-based band Valley Queen at Tumbleroot Brewery (2791 Agua Fría St., 505-303-3808, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com) at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). T

ickets are $25 in advance (available at tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/374762 or by calling Hold My Ticket at 505-886-1251) and $30 the day of the show.

The event is 21 and older without parent or guardian. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required.

