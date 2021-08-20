Getting AMPed for live music

Rosanne Cash, courtesy The Johnny Cash Museum on Facebook

An all-female lineup of powerhouse musicians plays the first-ever major concert at Ghost Ranch (280 Private Dr. 1708, Abiquiu) this weekend, featuring Bedouine, Rosanne Cash, Neko Case, Lyla June, Valerie June, Shannon McNally, and Margo Price. The first to play on Friday, Aug. 20, is country rocker Price, with Cash’s classic stylings headlining the evening. Case belts out her oeuvre on Saturday, Aug. 21. The event also features yoga with live music by some of the performers, and a poetry reading with both Junes. Ghost Ranch Music Weekend: Two Days of Music Celebrating Pioneering Women in the Arts starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday All attendees must show proof of vaccine (or proof of negative test within 72 hours). Tickets are $88, with a variety of lodging options and VIP perks available. Vaccine cards will be checked at entry, or email a copy of your card to GhostRanchInfo@ampconcerts.org. ampconcerts.org

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.