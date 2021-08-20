An all-female lineup of powerhouse musicians plays the first-ever major concert at Ghost Ranch (280 Private Dr. 1708, Abiquiu) this weekend, featuring Bedouine, Rosanne Cash, Neko Case, Lyla June, Valerie June, Shannon McNally, and Margo Price. The first to play on Friday, Aug. 20, is country rocker Price, with Cash’s classic stylings headlining the evening. Case belts out her oeuvre on Saturday, Aug. 21. The event also features yoga with live music by some of the performers, and a poetry reading with both Junes. Ghost Ranch Music Weekend: Two Days of Music Celebrating Pioneering Women in the Arts starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday All attendees must show proof of vaccine (or proof of negative test within 72 hours). Tickets are $88, with a variety of lodging options and VIP perks available. Vaccine cards will be checked at entry, or email a copy of your card to GhostRanchInfo@ampconcerts.org. ampconcerts.org
Rocking out in O'Keeffe country
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
