Resilience of a rock

Now in its 49th year and still boasting two of its original members, the all-woman ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock is heading to Albuquerque. Their powerhouse five-part a capella vocals combine African music, gospel, spirituals, and their own original tunes, often in joyful service to causes including racial justice, environmentalism, women’s rights, prison reform, and gay and lesbian rights.
Nitanju Bolade Casel, Aisha Kahlil, Carol Maillard, Rochelle Rice, and Louise Robinson are the vocalists. Barbara Hunt, an American Sign Language interpreter, is part of every performance, as is bassist Romeir Mendez. The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Popejoy Hall, 203 Cornell Drive, in Albuquerque. Masks required; age 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test.
popejoypresents.com, $25-$69; 877-664-8661
