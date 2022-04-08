Red sky at night, Shepherd delights

Nineteen-year-old country music sensation Chevel Shepherd hand-picked intricate narrative songs and relatable numbers for her debut EP Everybody’s Got a Story (2021) and made them her own.
After championing the 15th season of NBC’s reality competition series The Voice in 2018, her career’s been marked by a series of memorable firsts, including opening for Kelly Clarkson (her coach for The Voice), Brothers Osborne, and Lee Brice and performing the national anthem at the Indianapolis 500. A native New Mexican, Shepherd performs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
The concert benefits the New Mexico Tutors to Teachers program. Created in 2021 by retired New York schoolteacher and New Mexico resident Louise Yakey, the program gives high school and college students an opportunity to work directly with children to gauge their impact as teachers before committing to the profession.
Tickets are $29, $39, and $49, and $75 for the VIP package, which includes an exclusive pre-show meet and greet with Shepherd and a photo opportunity. VIP attendees must arrive by 6:00 pm. Purchase tickets at lensic.org/events/chevel-shepherd or at the Lensic box office (505-988-1234). Face masks are required.
Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org
