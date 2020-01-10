Pop with a political edge: Dar Williams

Dar Williams

Dar Williams burst onto the Boston folk scene in 1990, recording albums while initially focusing on a technical theater career. She opened for Joan Baez in 1996, sealing her reputation among serious fans of earnest, politically oriented singer-songwriters. As a solo artist, Williams has the progressive sensibility and room-filling energy of such duos as the Indigo Girls and the Roaches, landing somewhere between the former’s rock-and-roll edge and the latter’s lightness of spirit — with the earthiness of Shawn Colvin. Williams plays with guest Seth Glier at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at James A. Little Theater (1060 Cerrillos Road). Doors to the all-ages show open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22–$33; 505-886-1251, holdmyticket.com

