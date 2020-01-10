Pop with a political edge: Dar Williams

Dar Williams burst onto the Boston folk scene in 1990, recording albums while initially focusing on a technical theater career. She opened for Joan Baez in 1996, sealing her reputation among serious fans of earnest, politically oriented singer-songwriters. As a solo artist, Williams has the progressive sensibility and room-filling energy of such duos as the Indigo Girls and the Roaches, landing somewhere between the former’s rock-and-roll edge and the latter’s lightness of spirit — with the earthiness of Shawn Colvin. Williams plays with guest Seth Glier at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at James A. Little Theater (1060 Cerrillos Road). Doors to the all-ages show open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22–$33; 505-886-1251, holdmyticket.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.