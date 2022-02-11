Piercing hearts and minds

Since the debut of her hit album The Baby in 2020, fans have been eager to see alternative singer/songwriter and actor Samia on tour. Born in New York to actor Kathy Najimy and actor and musician Dan Finnerty of the Dan Band, Samia began writing songs in her mid-teens. She appeared in the off-Broadway premiere of Sarah DeLappe’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play The Wolves in 2016. The following year, she had a guest spot on the series Gotham and began touring with Cold War Kids in 2019. Her debut EP, Ode to Artifice, appeared that same year.
In 2021, she opened for the electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso and now headlines her own tour. She’s known for her soft indie rock, heart-piercing, literate songwriting, and sweet voice, which together make for soul-stirring performances.
She appears at Meow Wolf at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, with guest act Annie Dirusso. Tickets are $17 and available at tickets .meowwolf.com/events/santa-fe/samia. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required. Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369, meowwolf.com
