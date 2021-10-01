Long before recording more than 20 studio albums of his own, American country and bluegrass sensation Marty Stuart played with some of the greats of the genre, including Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, and Doc Watson.
A five-time Grammy Award winner and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, he’s a frequent collaborator and performer of cover songs known for his distinctive stage dress.
His concept album, The Pilgrim (1999), featured Stuart in the role of the protagonist, a man named Norman from Stuart’s hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi. The narrative, told in song, is based on a true story.
Join Stuart and his band, the Fabulous Superlatives, for a special presentation of The Pilgrim, “Marty Stuart Is: The Pilgrim,” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org). The event was rescheduled from May of 2020.
Tickets are $39 to $135 (limited availability) and can be purchased at tickets.lensic.org/6444/6445 or through the Lensic box office (505-988-1234).
Masks and proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test are required.
