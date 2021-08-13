Percussionists don’t get to take center stage very often at the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, but they do on an upcoming concert pair. It begins with Rolf Wallin’s Twine, which the composer has described as “two streams of sound, both emerging from the same physical substance (wood) but still slightly different: The bright and the hard (xylophone) verses the dark and the soft (marimba).” The percussionists get to stay onstage for Béla Bartók’s Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion, this time playing timpani, bass drum, cymbals, triangle, snare drum, tam-tam, and xylophone. Bartók was extremely specific about their playing techniques, as well as the physical layout of the instruments, and festival artistic director Marc Neikrug has called the results “one of the most exciting things you’ll ever hear.” The concert closes with a bedrock work from the late Romantic era, Antonín Dvorák’s Piano Quintet in A major. 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, and Monday, Aug. 16, St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W. Palace Ave. Tickets are $72-$98. 505-982-1890, santafechambermusic.com.
Percussionists to the fore
Mark Tiarks
