Ottmar Liebert has left the building

Ottmar Liebert; photo Greg Gorman

 Greg Gorman

Ottmar Liebert writes wordless romantic melodies that encourage listeners to float away on a voyage of sound. He calls his music contemporary flamenco, and though he has his detractors, Liebert has been a popular recording and touring musician since 1990, when he released his debut album, Poets & Angels.

He’s lived in Santa Fe since the early days of his stardom, but now the prolific blogger says that he has moved away, something he had do now — or never live anywhere else, he writes at ottmarliebert.com/diary.

He plays with his band, Luna Negra, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.). The concert was originally scheduled for March 19, 2020, and tickets for that date will be honored. Tickets are $39-$69, and availability is limited. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required, and masks must be worn during the show. 505-988-1234, lensic.org

