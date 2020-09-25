Operatic instruction

Renée Fleming during her master class at The Juilliard School of Music

The master class — a coaching session given by a distinguished musician — is a sometimes-inspiring, sometimes-terrifying rite of passage for talented college-age performers. Terrence McNally brought the phenomenon to widespread attention with his 1995 play of the same name, which won three Tony Awards, including Best Play. The master class depicted was fictitious, but to see what the real thing is like, check out the videos of star soprano Renée Fleming’s recent session with singers from the Juilliard School of Music. They’re available free of charge on YouTube; the easiest way to find them is to search for “Juilliard 2020 master class Renée Fleming.” 

