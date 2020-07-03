Oh, Susannah

Patricia Racette (Susannah) and James Kryshak (Little Bat)

Carlisle Floyd’s Susannah has become one of the most frequently performed American operas since its 1955 premiere — and with good reason. Floyd based the opera’s plot on the story “Susanna and the Elders” from the biblical Apocrypha and his childhood memories of being taken to revival meetings in South Carolina by his staunchly devout father. It’s a harrowing and ever-timely tale of fundamentalist zeal and hypocrisy, coercion, and sexual assault, told in a fast-moving score based on American folk music. This San Francisco Opera production, conducted by Karen Kamensek, stars Patricia Racette in the title role and Raymond Aceto as the duplicitous preacher Olin Blitch. The San Francisco Chronicle said of Floyd’s opera, “The current magnificent account of Susannah only whets the appetite for more.” It’s available free of charge at sfopera.com from 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, until midnight on Sunday, July 5. 

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.