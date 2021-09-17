Oblivion, death, maidens, and more in Los Alamos

The Grammy Award-winning Cuarteto Latinoamericano will open the Los Alamos Concert Association season with music by Mozart, Schubert, and tango master Astor Piazzolla.
Latin America’s most honored string quartet boasts Bitrán brothers Álvaro, Arón, and Saúl, along with violist Javier Montiel. They are joined by oboist Thomas Gallant for Mozart’s Oboe Quartet and for a quintet arrangement of Piazzolla’s haunting Oblivion.
The concert ends with Schubert’s String Quartet No. 14, “Death and the Maiden.” The composer borrowed a theme from his own song of the same title, written seven years earlier, and included it in each movement of his quartet, which is one of the sublime works in the genre.
The performance is 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Duane W. Smith Auditorium on the Los Alamos High School campus, 1300 Diamond Dr. General admission tickets are $35 in advance at the Fuller Lodge Art Center and Smith’s Marketplace (Los Alamos and White Rock locations) or from losalamosconcert.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.