The Horszowski Trio makes its New Mexico debut on Friday, Jan. 31, courtesy of the Los Alamos Concert Association, with a program that includes Robert Schumann’s Piano Trio No. 1, as well as trios by Felix Mendelssohn and contemporary Russian American composer Lera Auerbach.
Its members are violinist Jesse Mills, cellist Raman Ramakrishnan, and pianist Rieko Aizawa, and their recordings and performances have been hailed as “elegant and enthralling” (Boston Globe), “bold and endearing” (San Francisco Chronicle), and “fresh, supple, and fantastic” (The Strad). The group’s name comes from renowned pianist Mieczysław Horszowski, a child prodigy whose playing career eventually spanned 90 years. Aizawa was his last student at Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31; Duane Smith Auditorium, Los Alamos High School, 1300 Diamond Drive. Tickets are $35 in advance; 505-988-1234, lensic.org; $40 at the door.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.