Music you feel in your soul

Among the most recognizable Latin bands in the Southwest, Nosotros combines Latin rhythms with elements of rock, salsa, jazz, and cumbia to create their original sound. They’ve appeared twice on National Public Radio’s Alt Latino program, are two-time winners of the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Competition, and have received 12 New Mexico Music Awards.
The nine-piece ensemble features Glenn Contreras on lead vocals, Shane Derk on guitar, Ziggy Garcia on trumpet, and Manuel Ramirez on saxophone. The group began in Las Cruces, New Mexico, as a guitar trio in 1994, and expanded over the course of its 28-year span.
They play live at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Tumbleroot Brewery. Tickets are $10 (available at the door). Doors open at 7 p.m. Masks are required. Tumbleroot Brewery, 2791 Agua Fría St., 505-303-3808, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com
