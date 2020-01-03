Northern New Mexico live-music stalwart Boris McCutcheon rings in the first few days of 2020 with a CD release party for his brand-new album, As Old As Española. The album is an homage to the region and features a love-song to low riders, as well as a rare political song delivered in the voice of a tree pruner (one of McCutcheon’s many day jobs). McCutcheon plays at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership (20 ABC Mesa Road in El Prado). Doors to the all-ages show open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $7 at the door; 575-758-1900, taosmesabrewing.com. — Jennifer Levin
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.