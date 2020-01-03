McCutcheon on the Mesa

Photo Ann Staveley

Northern New Mexico live-music stalwart Boris McCutcheon rings in the first few days of 2020 with a CD release party for his brand-new album, As Old As Española. The album is an homage to the region and features a love-song to low riders, as well as a rare political song delivered in the voice of a tree pruner (one of McCutcheon’s many day jobs). McCutcheon plays at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership (20 ABC Mesa Road in El Prado). Doors to the all-ages show open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $7 at the door; 575-758-1900, taosmesabrewing.com. — Jennifer Levin

