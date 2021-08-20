Chamber Music at San Miguel Chapel returns to Santa Fe this summer with a pair of concerts to benefit the historic venue’s preservation work. On Saturday, Aug. 21, an all-Baroque program will be offered by the period-instruments ensemble Archipelago, led by violinist Lorenzo Cotillo with violinist Lisa Ferguson, violist Melissa Kirk, cellist Joel Becktell, bassist Sam Brown, and harpsichordist Kathleen McIntosh. Art songs and opera selections from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Eugene Onegin, Rusalka, Thaïs, Turandot, and Susannah are on tap Sunday, Aug. 22. Two singers who gave memorable performances in this year’s Santa Fe Opera season are featured — mezzo-soprano Megan Marino (Cherubino in The Marriage of Figaro) and tenor Brenton Ryan (Basilio in Figaro and Flute in A Midsummer Night’s Dream) — along with soprano Sara Gartland Lomelí in her New Mexico debut. Both concerts take place at 3 p.m. at San Miguel Chapel, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail. Tickets are $20 from eventbrite.com or via QR at the door; children under 12 are free. Masks are mandatory indoors; outdoor seating is also available in the courtyard.
Music in the chapel
Mark Tiarks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Star Codes: Aug 13-19
- By all accounts: An exploration of narrative
- A lifetime in a moment of flamenco: La Emi
- Where beauty and smarts meet: The coffee table book
- A song by Neikrug: Santa Fe composer explores the durability of love
- Art, artifice, and the Ghost Army
- Stitching time: The Villanueva Tapestry
- Object in motion: Kate Vargas's journey of hindsight
- Patterns of culture: Lehuauakea continues the tradition of Hawaiian kapa making
- Substance, not pure silliness, the heart of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.