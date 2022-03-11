More is more

Combining elements of folk, blues, and honky-tonk, The Waymores (Willie Heath Neal and Kira Annalise) make a complementary pair. Neal’s husky baritone and Annalise’s alto create harmonies that draw comparisons to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash and Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.
After meeting 14 years ago at a bar in their home state of Georgia, the singing, songwriting, and guitar-playing duo began playing locally when not touring with other bands. Their partnership is more than professional; it’s a love story that parallels their professional career, growing deeper as they wrote and played together. Their debut recording, Weeds (2019), was cut live in the studio, and their sophomore release, The Stone Sessions (coming in April), was produced and recorded in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The forthcoming release is a country album with an Americana flourish.
The Waymores play Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at the Mineshaft Tavern (no cover charge). Mineshaft Tavern, 2846 Hwy. 14, Madrid, 505-473-0743, themineshafttavern.com
