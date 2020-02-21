Mariachi girl magic

Flor de Toloache

Flor de Toloache rose to fame as New York City’s first all-female mariachi group. They won a 2017 Latin Grammy for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album for Las Caras Lindas, and their critically acclaimed 2019 album, Indestructible, earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. NPR calls Indestructible “a testament to the beauty, power and indestructibility of women and a celebration of one of Mexico’s most enduring, borderless art forms.” Flor de Toloache plays at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.). Tickets are $19-$39; 505-988-1234, tickets .lensic.org. — Jennifer Levin

