Making waves

The Los Angeles indie quintet Inner Wave play a mix of psychedelic pop and synthwave. Their Filipino, Colombian, and Mexican heritage helped secure their status as underground stars of LA’s Latinx indie rock community.
Three members — lead vocalist and guitarist Pablo Sotelo, bassist and vocalist Jean Pierre Narvaez, and guitarist and keyboard player Elijah Trujillo — have a friendship that goes back to their middle school years in Inglewood, California. Their fourth full-length studio album, Apoptosis (2021), was partly recorded live in the studio and completed by Sotelo in quarantine. The album’s songs reflect the band’s electronic, soul, funk, and garage rock influences.
Inner Wave’s national tour in support of the new album includes a 7 p.m. headlining performance on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Meow Wolf, along with guest act Divino Niño. Tickets are $18 and available at tickets.meowwolf.com/events. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required. Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369, meowwolf.com
