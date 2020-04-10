Love's Lessons Learned

Metropolitan Opera, Così fan tutte, photo Marty Sohl

The dangers and delights of young love are explored in two free streaming broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera. The title characters in Charles Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette were played by tenor Vittorio Grigolo and soprano Diana Damrau, who “sang with white-hot sensuality and impassioned lyricism” (The New York Times) until expiring after their four duets. It airs on Friday, April 10. Mozart’s Così fan tutte will be available on Sunday, April 12. The Met’s “Coney Island” staging features Amanda Majeski as Fiordiligi, Serena Malfi as Dorabella, and Broadway crossover star Kelli O’Hara as Despina. Each broadcast is available online for 23 hours, starting at 5:30 p.m., mountain time, from metopera.org or the Met Opera on Demand apps for Apple, Amazon, and Roku devices.

