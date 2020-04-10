The dangers and delights of young love are explored in two free streaming broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera. The title characters in Charles Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette were played by tenor Vittorio Grigolo and soprano Diana Damrau, who “sang with white-hot sensuality and impassioned lyricism” (The New York Times) until expiring after their four duets. It airs on Friday, April 10. Mozart’s Così fan tutte will be available on Sunday, April 12. The Met’s “Coney Island” staging features Amanda Majeski as Fiordiligi, Serena Malfi as Dorabella, and Broadway crossover star Kelli O’Hara as Despina. Each broadcast is available online for 23 hours, starting at 5:30 p.m., mountain time, from metopera.org or the Met Opera on Demand apps for Apple, Amazon, and Roku devices.
Love's lessons learned
Mark Tiarks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Eldorado Takeout
- Takeout, curbsite, delivery, and other restaurant options
- Keep your head up and your hands busy: Artists respond to the coronavirus
- New releases from local authors
- Stay-at-Home Film Festival: Bringing the big screen home
- Fired up: 'Blaze' ignites online at CCA
- Standing on ceremony: Coming of age among the Mescalero Apache
- Star Codes, April 3 to 9
- Sam Shepard: Pink Adobe
- Anangookwe Wolf at Form & Concept
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.