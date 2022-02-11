Love and music in the air

Whether your love is new or you’re looking to invigorate a dying flame with needed passion, music is a way to open your heart. Jazz vocalist Tommy Gearhart has the tunes to make the sparks fly, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Gearhart found his voice in the blues and swing-infused jazz scenes of Toledo and Detroit. Under the mentorship of jazz legend Jon Hendricks, he learned the skills to become a successful performer, known for a velvety voice and powerful stage presence . Gearhart returns to the stage after a 10-year hiatus, joined by the Duke City String Quartet and backed by musicians John Funkhouser (piano), Colin Deuble (bass), and Chase Ellison (drums). Jazz trumpeter Bobby Shew and conductor/arranger George Darrah are Gearhart’s special guests for the one-night only performance of “Tommy Gearhart with Strings.”
The event is at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Tickets ($25 through $300) are available at loboabq .com/event/tommy-gearhart-sings-notes-of-love-2. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test required. Lobo Theater, 3013 Central Ave. NE, Albuquerque, loboabq.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.