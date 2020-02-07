Kat Edmonson’s dreamy, romantic, and seductive vintage pop style propelled her onto film and television soundtracks and brought appearances in several films, as well as multiple live appearances on National Public Radio. She has a story to tell, and in her new release, Dreamers Do, she explores the human struggle of daring to dream through a musical selection that unfolds over the course of a single night. Edmonson appears at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.) with a mix of original songs and reimagined American Songbook standards from Dreamers Do. Tickets are $25 and $35; 505-988-1234, tickets.lensic.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.