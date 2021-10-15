Let the music take you away

Aodh Og O’Tuama and Christy Martin are Four Shillings Short, a husband-and-wife world music duo. They focus on Celtic tunes but are inspired by American folk, as well as the pitch and rhythms of Indian music.
He hails from Cork, Ireland, and she’s from California. Since the 1990s, they’ve toured his country and hers, playing 150 shows a year and recording a dozen albums.
They play numerous instruments, including hammered and Appalachian dulcimers, mandolin, bouzouki, tin-whistle, sitar, charango, banjo, Native American flute, ukulele, and spoons.
Four Shillings Short plays a free concert, “Around the World in 30 Instruments,” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Southside Branch of the Santa Fe Public Library (6599 Jaguar Drive, 505-955-2820, santafelibrary.org). Please bring lawn chairs or blankets to this outdoor concert.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, they play a Celtic, folk, and world music concert at 7:30 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie, 505-424-1601, teatroparaguasnm.org). General admission is $15, with discounts for students, seniors, and low-income. Masks and proof of vaccination required.
