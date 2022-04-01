Lay down your arms

Born in Rochester, New York, to a fundamentalist Christian family, Sarah Shook was restricted from listening to anything but classical and religious music. Shook started their first band, Sarah Shook and the Devil, in 2010, and they broke up within a year. Three years later, they started Sarah Shook and the Dirty Hands in North Carolina, joined by former Devil bandmate Eric Peterson.
Their current band, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, was founded in 2014, and went on to produce three LPs, including 2022’s Nightroamer. Known for a lonesome sound that blends country-punk, outlaw country, and twang, the band’s new release is described in a press release as “pop-savvy, honky-tonk punk that’s both an escape and a reality check — a re-opened wound and a balm.
”AMP Concerts presents Sarah Shook & the Disarmers live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Advance tickets are $17, available at ampconcerts.org/event/385576. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event is 21 and older without parent or guardian. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required. Tumbleroot Brewery, 2791 Agua Fría St., 505-303-3808, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com
