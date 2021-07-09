Kurtág and Kafka in the Railyard

Soprano Ingela Onstad

The indispensable chamber music group Chatter is back in action, relaunching its Santa Fe performances with a challenging and rewarding modernist masterpiece, Hungarian composer György Kurtág’s Kafka Fragments. Completed in 1987, it’s a song cycle for soprano and solo violin. The Fragments consisting of 40 texts from Franz Kafka’s notebooks, diaries, and letters set as short, highly intense songs. Kafka Fragments doesn’t have a linear narrative, but it does explore themes of wandering and searching for “The True Path,” the name of the second of its four movements. The Chatter performance features violinist David Felberg and soprano Ingela Onstad at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta. Advance tickets are $16 (adults) and $9 (those under 30 and students). chatterabq.org/boxoffice

